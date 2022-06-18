Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock Position Reduced by Camden Capital LLC

Camden Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

NYSE:WM opened at $140.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $136.97 and a one year high of $170.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.27%.

In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $7,901,708.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,046,994.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $4,579,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,961 shares of company stock worth $14,651,682 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.57.

About Waste Management (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.