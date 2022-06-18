Wealthsource Partners LLC Acquires 534 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock opened at $61.48 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $61.12 and a 12 month high of $82.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.39 and a 200-day moving average of $73.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

