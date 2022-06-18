Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.25 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Webster Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.25 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.45. The consensus estimate for Webster Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.28 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WBS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Webster Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $43.03 on Friday. Webster Financial has a one year low of $42.13 and a one year high of $65.00. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.50.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $498.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

In other news, Director Maureen Mitchell acquired 520 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,225.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,872 shares in the company, valued at $381,870.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Javier L. Evans sold 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $48,149.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,070.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 443.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 55.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

