Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Invests $5.79 Million in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 68,250 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,792,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 153.2% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

GDDY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Benchmark increased their target price on GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.50.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $111,820.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,535 shares in the company, valued at $16,414,181.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $294,262 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $65.97 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $64.81 and a one year high of $90.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.65.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). GoDaddy had a net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 231.58%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. GoDaddy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

