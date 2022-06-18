Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Enovis (NYSE:ENOV)

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Enovis from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of ENOV opened at $56.48 on Thursday. Enovis has a fifty-two week low of $56.35 and a fifty-two week high of $164.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.40 million. Enovis had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Enovis will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $905,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,203,000. Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovis in the 1st quarter valued at $470,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Enovis in the 1st quarter valued at $7,814,000.

Enovis Company Profile

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

