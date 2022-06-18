Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $244.36 Million Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 371,067 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.47% of Align Technology worth $244,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Align Technology by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 74 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $234.47 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $228.35 and a 1-year high of $737.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $304.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $445.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.77.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $973.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Align Technology had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 19.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

ALGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Align Technology from $524.00 to $479.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price target on Align Technology from $620.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $586.20.

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $298.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,816.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 174,801 shares in the company, valued at $52,174,602.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $264,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,799.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

