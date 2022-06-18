Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 199,159 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,006,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,159 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 2.29% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $209,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJS. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $86.77 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $85.75 and a 12-month high of $111.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.19.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.