Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Acquires 116,865 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 1,614.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,105 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 116,865 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $5,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,612 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 15,094 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,886 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.83.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $254,587.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 284,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,501,328.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kelt Kindick sold 9,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $615,603.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,897,397.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,922 shares of company stock worth $4,269,519. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DVN opened at $58.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.10. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $24.05 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The company has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 2.59.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.31%.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

