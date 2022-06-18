Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Acquires 1,564 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,814 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $6,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 485.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 205 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PXD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources to $345.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $244.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.00.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total transaction of $512,001.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,501.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.73, for a total transaction of $497,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,635 shares of company stock worth $11,312,673 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PXD opened at $221.77 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $133.73 and a 12 month high of $288.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $7.38 per share. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $29.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 19.78%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

