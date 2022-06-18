Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,440 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $10,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 330.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 117,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after buying an additional 90,497 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 510,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,175,000 after buying an additional 17,474 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $763,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 57,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 27,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MO opened at $45.31 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $82.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.02.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 219.51%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.25.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

