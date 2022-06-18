Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Lowers Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. cut its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $12,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $616,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 138.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 16,736 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,759,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,785 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corteva stock opened at $53.22 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $40.60 and a one year high of $64.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.64.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.83%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Argus increased their price objective on Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays began coverage on Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.92.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

