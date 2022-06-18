Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Purchases 1,200 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $46,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in Alphabet by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,315.38.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,157.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,330.61 and its 200 day moving average is $2,617.66. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,044.16 and a 12 month high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet shares are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $26.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total transaction of $3,593,841.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,526,620.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 551,700 shares of company stock valued at $25,637,428 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.