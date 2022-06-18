Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Purchases 778 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $14,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $790,585,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,539,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,628,657,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117,716 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 697.5% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,823,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218,455 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,261,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $270,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,683,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $804,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449,754 shares in the last quarter.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

TSM stock opened at $85.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.74 and a 200-day moving average of $108.45. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $83.95 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $491.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.53 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 38.44%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 32.89%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSM. StockNews.com began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.