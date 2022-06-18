William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 104,992 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 324,848 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 104,992 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $35,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 205,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,405,000 after buying an additional 121,209 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $642,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FIS. StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.09.

FIS stock opened at $91.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.29. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.09 billion, a PE ratio of 62.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.69.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.03%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

