William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 23,489 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 23,489 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.17% of STERIS worth $42,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 3.0% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in STERIS by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

In other STERIS news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total transaction of $545,919.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,540.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $984,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,659 shares of company stock worth $5,573,759. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.00.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $192.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $192.40 and a 52 week high of $255.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $227.91 and its 200 day moving average is $231.01. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.66 and a beta of 0.67.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.04. STERIS had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 71.97%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

