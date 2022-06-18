William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 62,392 Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 776,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,392 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.18% of First Bancorp worth $35,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 37,305 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 9,720 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 106,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 12,996 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of First Bancorp stock opened at $34.54 on Friday. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $33.87 and a 52-week high of $50.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.37 and a 200-day moving average of $42.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FBNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.01). First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $96.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.08%.

In other news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. purchased 1,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.99 per share, with a total value of $44,555.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,949.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard H. Moore purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,765 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,305. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

