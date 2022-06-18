Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Receives $7.70 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.70.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WIT shares. CLSA raised shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Nomura lowered shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Macquarie raised shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Wipro by 489.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Wipro in the first quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wipro in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Wipro in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Wipro by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 19.33%. Analysts predict that Wipro will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Wipro’s previous dividend of $0.02. Wipro’s payout ratio is currently 24.14%.
About Wipro (Get Rating)
Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

