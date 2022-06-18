Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Receives $7.70 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.70.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WIT shares. CLSA raised shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Nomura lowered shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Macquarie raised shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Get Wipro alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Wipro by 489.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Wipro in the first quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wipro in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Wipro in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Wipro by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIT opened at $5.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.86. Wipro has a 12-month low of $5.18 and a 12-month high of $9.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.50.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 19.33%. Analysts predict that Wipro will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Wipro’s previous dividend of $0.02. Wipro’s payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

About Wipro (Get Rating)

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.