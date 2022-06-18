WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Short Interest Update

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 686,900 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the May 15th total of 544,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE:WNS opened at $70.32 on Friday. WNS has a 12 month low of $67.07 and a 12 month high of $91.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $275.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.54 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of WNS from $104.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WNS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, WNS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WNS. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in WNS during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of WNS in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of WNS by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of WNS in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

