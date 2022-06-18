Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Insider Selling

Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $137.56 and last traded at $138.99, with a volume of 77 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $142.81.

Specifically, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 209,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.52, for a total transaction of $50,007,387.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,900,295.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 357,134 shares of company stock valued at $74,313,908. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WDAY. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Workday to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $238.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $340.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.58.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,161.50 and a beta of 1.41.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Workday had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

About Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

