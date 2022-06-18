World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Price Target Raised to $82.00

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Guggenheim from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WWE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.78.

Shares of NYSE WWE opened at $62.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.82. World Wrestling Entertainment has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $68.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.23.

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $333.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.70 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 17.40%. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 9,800 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $589,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Dunn sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $1,000,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 271,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,087,105.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WWE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 270.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

