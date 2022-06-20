1,289 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Acquired by jvl associates llc

jvl associates llc acquired a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,289 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,597,000. Ascension Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 14,655 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 948.1% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,388 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,173,000 after purchasing an additional 37,439 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 239,694 shares of company stock valued at $50,256,524. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.97.

Shares of NVDA opened at $158.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $397 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.57, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $153.28 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.99.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.