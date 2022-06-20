AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Trims Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,211,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,494,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,974 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,815,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,322,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441,825 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,184,424,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,397,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,982,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807,202 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,619,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,873,632,000 after purchasing an additional 164,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM opened at $86.12 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $105.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.33. The company has a market capitalization of $362.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 58.37%.

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.80.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Exxon Mobil (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.