AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lessened its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 72.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,107 shares during the quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 311.3% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ABBV stock opened at $138.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $175.91.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.75.
In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $15,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,858,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 491,451 shares of company stock valued at $75,018,019 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
