AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by RVW Wealth LLC

RVW Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $15,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,858,038.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $4,408,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 491,451 shares of company stock valued at $75,018,019. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV opened at $138.28 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

