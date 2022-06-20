Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Sells 323 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,022 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $158.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $153.28 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $397 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $185.73 and its 200 day moving average is $234.99.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.29%.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,694 shares of company stock worth $50,256,524 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on NVIDIA to $283.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.97.

NVIDIA Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.