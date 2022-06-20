ACG Wealth Grows Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

ACG Wealth increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 87,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 300,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,756,000 after acquiring an additional 11,068 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 77,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 101,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,803,000 after acquiring an additional 13,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $84.62 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.00. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $94.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.37%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.60.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

