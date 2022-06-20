ACG Wealth Has $481,000 Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

ACG Wealth reduced its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,082 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 21,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 5,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $1,728,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,683,416.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $605,384.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,741.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,715 shares of company stock worth $24,986,114 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EW shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.86.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $87.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.95. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The firm has a market cap of $54.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.17.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.