ACG Wealth Has $527,000 Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

ACG Wealth reduced its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.49.

BABA stock opened at $102.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $277.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.39. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $230.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 6.35%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

