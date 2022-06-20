ACG Wealth Lowers Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

ACG Wealth reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. raised its position in Chevron by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 85,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,089,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 63,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Chevron by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,479,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $173,576,000 after purchasing an additional 102,112 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 175,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVX opened at $148.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $291.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.19. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $182.40.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business’s revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 53.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Chevron from $186.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.48.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $928,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares in the company, valued at $125,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

