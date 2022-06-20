ACG Wealth Purchases New Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of AON by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 63,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,082,000 after purchasing an additional 9,191 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,820,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AON opened at $251.65 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $286.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.75. The company has a market capitalization of $53.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 0.94. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $223.19 and a 52 week high of $341.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. AON had a return on equity of 119.46% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.98.

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $286.58 per share, with a total value of $4,012,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

