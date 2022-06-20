ACG Wealth Sells 24,149 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

ACG Wealth decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,639 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 24,149 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.3% of ACG Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. ACG Wealth’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,279,217,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 294.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,070,488,000 after acquiring an additional 18,277,063 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 288.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,832,017 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,694,005,000 after acquiring an additional 13,237,122 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 296.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,108,247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,715,504,000 after buying an additional 9,801,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,304,441,000 after buying an additional 3,591,440 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price target (down previously from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $283.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.97.

NVDA stock opened at $158.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $397 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $153.28 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.99.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,694 shares of company stock valued at $50,256,524 in the last ninety days. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

