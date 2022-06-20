ACG Wealth Sells 3,288 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

ACG Wealth cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,211,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,494,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,974 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,815,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,322,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,825 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $3,184,424,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,397,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,982,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807,202 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,619,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,873,632,000 after purchasing an additional 164,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $86.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $105.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.33. The company has a market capitalization of $362.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.80.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

