ACG Wealth Sells 82 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

ACG Wealth cut its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,429 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 18.3% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,660 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,764,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Union Pacific by 3.9% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 26,294 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.36.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $206.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $227.57 and its 200-day moving average is $242.71.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.43%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

