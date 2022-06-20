Adirondack Trust Co. Increases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,024 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 0.9% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 41,266 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,660,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 133,292 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $18,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 51,178 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,019,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,071 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. KGI Securities started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.56.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $94.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.55. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $93.10 and a 52 week high of $187.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.06, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

