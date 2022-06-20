Advisory Resource Group Boosts Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Advisory Resource Group increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Barclays dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. New Street Research raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.97.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 239,694 shares of company stock valued at $50,256,524 in the last 90 days. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $158.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $153.28 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $397 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

