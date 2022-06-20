Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,774 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,142.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,322.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,608.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,037.69 and a twelve month high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,297.86.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 550,357 shares of company stock worth $21,855,978 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

