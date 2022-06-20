Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Red Spruce Capital LLC

Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 5.7% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total transaction of $77,496.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,174.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 550,357 shares of company stock worth $21,855,978 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,297.86.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,142.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,322.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,608.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,037.69 and a 1-year high of $3,030.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet shares are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.