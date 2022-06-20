American National Bank Boosts Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

American National Bank grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,034 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 1.4% of American National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. American National Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 21.4% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth $4,168,000. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 16.2% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Broadcom by 1.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,277 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,017,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $498.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $566.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $590.52. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $455.71 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The company has a market capitalization of $201.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.89 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.31%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

AVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.70.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 11,214 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $6,840,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,520 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.89, for a total transaction of $1,562,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,410 shares of company stock valued at $10,704,843. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

