American National Bank Has $12.54 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,185 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 2.5% of American National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. American National Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $12,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,128.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,252,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total transaction of $1,969,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,866 shares in the company, valued at $52,269,352.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $275.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $298.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.77. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $268.17 and a 52-week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Accenture from $378.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.07.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

