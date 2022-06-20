American National Bank Has $7.55 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,578 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,351 shares during the period. Target makes up approximately 1.5% of American National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. American National Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $7,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Target by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 423 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in Target by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC grew its stake in Target by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its stake in Target by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total transaction of $1,050,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,543,214.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 18,674 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $4,089,606.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,196,721. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,821 shares of company stock valued at $8,497,215 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Target from $239.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $270.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Target from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.81.

TGT opened at $139.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $138.58 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.80.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

