American National Bank Has $9.35 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,775 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 1.9% of American National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. American National Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock opened at $118.29 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.87. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.56.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total value of $1,382,516.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $4,100,950. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

