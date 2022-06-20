American National Bank Sells 1,671 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

American National Bank trimmed its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,885 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.9% of American National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. American National Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,323,746,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,389,605,000 after buying an additional 1,697,920 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,643,166,000 after buying an additional 944,199 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,446,526 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $821,194,000 after buying an additional 465,780 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $202,327,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.56.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,576.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $446.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $197.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $380.30 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $504.25 and its 200-day moving average is $523.97.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.