Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Acquired by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 69.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 1,204.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

In other Aptiv news, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total value of $217,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,302.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $641,183.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,436,883.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,535 shares of company stock worth $1,593,091 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $86.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $84.14 and a one year high of $180.81. The company has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.00.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Aptiv had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Aptiv from $184.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.89.

Aptiv Profile (Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.