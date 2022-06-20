Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 198.0% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BAC. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.10.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $31.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $257.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.64. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $30.86 and a 1-year high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

