Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC lessened its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 198.0% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on BAC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.10.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $31.92 on Monday. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $30.86 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.64. The firm has a market cap of $257.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Bank of America Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.