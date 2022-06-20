Bath Savings Trust Co Sells 1,431 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bath Savings Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,797 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Intel by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $53.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, February 21st. Barclays set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.44.

INTC opened at $36.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $36.60 and a 1-year high of $57.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.62.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.