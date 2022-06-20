Bath Savings Trust Co Sells 23,402 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,890 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 23,402 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $890,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.6% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,862 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 11.4% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 30,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in Walt Disney by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 39,061 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its stake in Walt Disney by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 29,874 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $94.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.76 billion, a PE ratio of 65.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $93.10 and a 52-week high of $187.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.05 and its 200 day moving average is $133.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.56.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

