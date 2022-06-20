Beacon Financial Group Acquires 139 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,297 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Netflix were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 11.1% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Netflix by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,287 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 19,502 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $11,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Netflix by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,416 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Netflix by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 35,086 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $21,137,000 after purchasing an additional 13,388 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Macquarie cut shares of Netflix to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $362.08.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $175.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $371.22. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $77.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.