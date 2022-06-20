Beacon Financial Group Boosts Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $404.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $441.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $410.97. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99. The company has a market capitalization of $107.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.47%.

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.86.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

