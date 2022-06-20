Beacon Financial Group Has $289,000 Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in PayPal were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PayPal by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in PayPal by 12.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 74.2% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 0.4% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 56,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,641,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 13.3% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL opened at $72.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.00. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.47 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $84.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PayPal from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on PayPal from $180.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on PayPal from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.83.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

